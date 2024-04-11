Isolated thunderstorms with lightning moving through, wind gusts up to 35 mph possible

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan is tracking downpours and some lightning moving through the west metro.
A wind advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday for north Georgia. Monahan says additional wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.
Here’s what to know for Thursday morning:
- A few isolated storms with lightning moving through parts of metro Atlanta
- Severe weather risk is over for north Georgia
- Wind advisory in effect for most of north Georgia
- More trees and power lines are likely to fall over the next couple of hours.