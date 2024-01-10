Is your school district delaying classes on Wednesday?

ATLANTA — Several school districts in north Georgia have adjusted their plans for Wednesday morning because of a risk of winter weather.
Light snow showers moved into the north Georgia mountains late Tuesday night and into the early morning hours on Wednesday.
On Wednesday morning parts of the north Georgia mountains could experience below freezing temperatures. For the rest of us, it’ll still be a cold morning.
Several districts have announced they will operate on a two-hour delay on Wednesday morning.
- Banks County Schools
- Fannin County Schools
- Gilmer County Schools
- Habersham County Schools
- Pickens County Schools
- Towns County Schools
- Union County Schools
©2024 Cox Media Group