Local

Is your school district delaying classes on Wednesday?

School bus

Boy left on bus: File photo. A 5-year-old boy who fell asleep on a school bus was left on the vehicle when it was returned to the company's parking lot, causing a frantic search by the child's family. (John Greim_LightRocket via Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Several school districts in north Georgia have adjusted their plans for Wednesday morning because of a risk of winter weather.

Light snow showers moved into the north Georgia mountains late Tuesday night and into the early morning hours on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning parts of the north Georgia mountains could experience below freezing temperatures. For the rest of us, it’ll still be a cold morning.

Several districts have announced they will operate on a two-hour delay on Wednesday morning.

  • Banks County Schools
  • Fannin County Schools
  • Gilmer County Schools
  • Habersham County Schools
  • Pickens County Schools
  • Towns County Schools
  • Union County Schools

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!