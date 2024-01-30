Is the Fulton Co. cyberattack having an impact on election interference case? Here’s what we know.

ATLANTA — As Fulton County officials continue to restore systems following a cyberattack, they have learned that the hack will not impact the ongoing investigation into former President Donald Trump and others accused of trying to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office said that the cyberattack on the Fulton County government has not destroyed any evidence in the election interference case.

The office said all material related to the election interference case is kept in a separate, highly secure system that was not hacked and is designed to make unauthorized access extremely difficult if not impossible.

Authorities are investigating whether the hack of Fulton County’s IT system could be related to the election interference case, but there has been no proof of that at last check.

The office confirmed that the Odyssey court filing system outage and other systems are drastically affecting district attorney office operations. The Atlanta Police Department is not sending nor opening emails from the DA’s office out of concern for their own system. APD cases account for about 85% of the District Attorney’s office caseload.