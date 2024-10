The IRS is raising federal tax brackets for 2025 to adjust for inflation.

The standard deduction for married couples filing together will increase to $30,000 and $15,000 for single taxpayers.

In announcing the change Tuesday, the agency noted it applies to tax year 2025 for returns filed in 2026.

There are also changes to dozens of other categories including long term capital gains, gift tax exemption and the child tax credit. You can check out the full list at irs.gov website.