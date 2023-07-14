Investigators searching for person of interest after fire ‘intentionally set’ at Georgia Walmart

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Investigators said a fire at a South Georgia Walmart on Thursday was intentionally set.

Firefighters were called out to the store in Valdosta shortly before noon on Thursday after a fire broke out on a stack of plastic pallets near the store’s auto center.

When firefighters arrived, they said heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the pallets.

Fire investigators said they believe the fire was intentionally set and they have a person of interest that they are looking for.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call the Valdosta Fire Department at 229-375-3404.

