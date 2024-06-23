Local

Investigators looking for leads after Carroll County man was last seen 2 years ago

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Christopher Evan Tarr

By WSBTV.com News Staff

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are still looking for a Georgia man who was reported missing a couple of years ago.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Evan Tarr was last seen on June 22, 2022 near Venable Road in Temple, Georgia.

They believe he is traveling on foot.

He does not have a cell phone.

He stands six feet tall, weighs about 175 lbs, and has blue eyes and dirty blonde hair.

He is known to wear a baseball hat turned backward.

Tarr has a tattoo on his right wrist area that reads “Lacey” and one on his right arm that reads “Tarr.”

If you have any information about him, please email Investigator Kim Hope at khope@carrollsheriff.com or by calling 770-830-5916.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!