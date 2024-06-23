Investigators looking for leads after Carroll County man was last seen 2 years ago

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are still looking for a Georgia man who was reported missing a couple of years ago.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Evan Tarr was last seen on June 22, 2022 near Venable Road in Temple, Georgia.

They believe he is traveling on foot.

He does not have a cell phone.

He stands six feet tall, weighs about 175 lbs, and has blue eyes and dirty blonde hair.

He is known to wear a baseball hat turned backward.

Tarr has a tattoo on his right wrist area that reads “Lacey” and one on his right arm that reads “Tarr.”

If you have any information about him, please email Investigator Kim Hope at khope@carrollsheriff.com or by calling 770-830-5916.