DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County fire officials are investigating what caused a fire that caused major damage to at least three townhomes in DeKalb County on Thursday.

Crews responded to reports of a fire at a townhome on Shadow Lake Drive. The fire quickly spread to the homes on each side.

Fire officials say the homeowner that caught fire recently moved there and was out of town when the fire happened.

No injuries were reported.