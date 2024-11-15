Invasive species Spotted Lanternfly spotted in Fulton County

GEORGIA — An invasive pest that can be a real threat to the agricultural sector has now been found in Georgia for first time.

The Spotted Lanternfly is not harmful to people, but it feeds on a variety of plants and can be devastating to crops and hardwood trees.

The sighting occurred in Fulton County in late October.

Entomologists at the University of Georgia confirmed the specimen and sent samples to federal officials, who made a final confirmation on Thursday. Georgia is now the 18th state dealing with the spotted lanternfly, which was first found in the US in Pennsylvania in 2014.

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper is urging anyone who spots one to document it, report it, and kill it.