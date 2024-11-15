Local

Invasive species Spotted Lanternfly spotted in Fulton County

Invasive Species Spotted Lanternfly Permeates Across Northeast With Fears They Could Spread Further NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Rachael Joakim shows dead spotted lanternflies to her students at Inwood Hill Park on September 26, 2022 in New York City. Joakim is a Ph.D. candidate in ecology and evolutionary biology and a teacher with Nature Nerds, an after-school outdoor education class in Inwood Hill Park. Spotted lanternflies, an insect native to Southeast Asia that scientists say arrived in the U.S. seven years ago and in New York City in 2020, feed on the sap of more than 70 plant species, leaving them susceptible to disease and destruction from other pests. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

GEORGIA — An invasive pest that can be a real threat to the agricultural sector has now been found in Georgia for first time.

The Spotted Lanternfly is not harmful to people, but it feeds on a variety of plants and can be devastating to crops and hardwood trees.

The sighting occurred in Fulton County in late October.

Entomologists at the University of Georgia confirmed the specimen and sent samples to federal officials, who made a final confirmation on Thursday. Georgia is now the 18th state dealing with the spotted lanternfly, which was first found in the US in Pennsylvania in 2014.

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper is urging anyone who spots one to document it, report it, and kill it.

