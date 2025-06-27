Internal review of DeKalb County ‘No Kings’ protest released

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An internal review of a recent “No Kings” protest in metro Atlanta where several people were arrested has been released by DeKalb County officials.

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson acknowledged the pain of residents, especially in the immigrant community, who feel targeted, frustrated and frightened.

The “No Kings” protest that happened on June 14 on Chamblee Tucker Road in Embry Hills Village ended with 29 people being arrested by police.

“We will always uphold the right to peacefully protest in DeKalb County,” Cochran-Johnson previously said. “At the same time, we have a responsibility to protect the safety of our residents, our officers, and the broader community.”

After reviewing 427 videos that spanned more than seven hours, investigators say the Embry Hills protest was the only one which did not coordinate with DeKalb County police, and had demonstrators.

That is also the only protest where people threw bottles, rocks, and fireworks at officers. When demonstrators refused to obey police orders to disperse, tear gas was deployed.

The police chief says the response was based on maintaining public safety--not suppressing free speech.

Among the people who were arrested included Mario Guevara, a well-known metro Atlanta reporter who covers immigration enforcement and immigrant communities.

Guevara was livestreaming the Chamblee Tucker Road demonstration in Spanish and wearing a helmet and a press vest when tensions escalated between protesters and police.

In the video, Guevara can be heard identifying himself as a journalist before being taken to the ground and detained by officers. Charges were dismissed against Guevara on Wednesday.

Thousands of people also attended a protest in Brookhaven earlier this month. The protest began peaceful, however, it ended with violence as many people also clashed with police.