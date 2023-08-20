Local

Innocent bystander shot following argument at Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA — A 36-year-old woman was shot after an altercation between people led to a shooting early Sunday morning.

It was just before 4 a.m., when Atlanta officers were called to the area of Bisbee Avenue in regard to a person shot.

When police arrived, officers reportedly found a 36-year-old woman who had sustained a gunshot wound.

Authorities’ initial investigation showed the victim was shot at 1683 Lakewood Avenue. The address appears to be a Chevron gas station.

Atlanta Police Department learned that the victim was a bystander of an argument between two unknown suspects that escalated into a shooting.

The victim, whose identity was not released was taken to a hospital by ambulance. Police have not identified any suspects. The investigation remains ongoing.

©2023 Cox Media Group

