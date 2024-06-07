Local

Inmate who served time with former officer accused of killing 16-year-old gives chilling testimony

Michael Jones

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate who was jailed with a former Doraville Police Office accused of killing a 16-year-old Gwinnett County girl took the stand Friday, giving chilling testimony.

Miles Bryant, a former Doraville police officer, is on trial for the kidnapping and murder of Susana Morales, who vanished as she walked home from a friend’s apartment in Norcross in 2022. Seven months later, her bones were found in a wooded area near Bryant’s gun. Bryant had also served as a security guard from the apartment complex where Morales vanished.

WSB’s Veronica Waters was in the courtroom Friday, where inmate Michael Jones testified that he was in jail with Bryant and they had numerous conversations about the case.

Jones said he served nine months with Bryant at the Gwinnett County Jail and they often spoke about the murder and what prison was like. Jones said Bryant was concerned about the death penalty.

“So far, they only got me charged with this one,” Jones said Bryant told him. “He said, ‘So far, I’m only charged with one.’”

