Inmate stabbed to death in Fulton County Jail identified, 2 more recovering

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating three stabbings inside the Fulton County Jail.

Officials say one of the inmates has died and two others are injured.

Authorities have confirmed that the inmate killed was 23-year-old Dayvion Blake.

The other inmates involved have not been identified.

There is no word on what led up to the stabbings or possible suspects.

Since July 31, four inmates have died in the jail. Nine have been pronounced dead since the beginning of the year, several of them in medical unit cells.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced in July that they are launching a civil rights investigation into the Fulton County Jail.

The DOJ announced they will be doing a comprehensive investigation of the living conditions at the jail, access to medical care and mental healthcare, use of force and conditions that may give rise to violence against inmates.

They are also investigating whether the jail discriminates against incarcerated people with psychiatric disabilities.

©2023 Cox Media Group