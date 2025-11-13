Inmate at Atlanta federal prison sentenced to more time for headbutting correctional officer

ATLANTA — An inmate at the federal prison in Atlanta is sentenced to additional time for headbutting a correctional officer.

After 38-year-old Fabian Taylor, Jr. of Columbia Heights, Minnesota covered the window to his cell door with paper, officers attempted to investigate.

He threw urine on one officer, and when they entered his cell, Taylor swung his arms and kicked his legs.

He then headbutted one officer in the face, who then experienced headaches, dizziness, vomiting, and sleepiness. He was later diagnosed with a concussion.

Taylor pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer and is sentenced to more than a year in prison. Taylor was originally serving a sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Atlanta for unlawfully possessing a firearm, violating conditions of release, and escape.

“Corrections officers have a demanding job, and they must be allowed to perform their duties free of violent attacks,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “Inmates are not beyond the reach of the law, and they may not perpetrate assaults or other crimes with impunity while in custody. Anyone who assaults a federal officer in North Georgia, whether on the street or in a prison, will be prosecuted and held accountable.”