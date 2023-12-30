Injured owl returned to natural habitat after suffering injury in north Fulton County

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An injured owl is back home in its natural habitat thanks to police officers and a local raptor center.

Owen the owl made a quick getaway into the woods near Stonecreek Church in north Fulton County.

Representatives from “Hawk Talk” joined Milton police officers for the release earlier today.

A police sergeant found Owen sitting in the middle of the road on Alpharetta Highway last weekend.

Milton police said Officer Fannon, who is an experienced falconer’s helper, was on duty so West took Owen to him to get checked out.

They said he was likely hit by a car.

Owen spent the night with them before going to a rehabilitation center, according to police.