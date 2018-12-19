Listen Live
Local
Injured college football player from metro Atlanta honored by high school
Close

Injured college football player from metro Atlanta honored by high school

Injured college football player from metro Atlanta honored by high school
Photo Credit: WSB-TV Staci Abercrombie

Christion Abercrombie holds a certificate granted to him during a special ceremony. 

Injured football player from Atlanta continues to improve, visits family

Injured college football player from metro Atlanta honored by high school

Updated:
Photo Credit: WSB-TV Staci Abercrombie

ATLANTA -  The community is coming together to support a college football player from metro Atlanta who was seriously injured on the field.

Christion Abercrombie returned to Westlake High School on Wednesday where a special ceremony was held in his honor. 

Channel 2's Matt Johnson attended the ceremony and spoke with his mother Staci Abercrombie.

"I got chills seeing him because we spent so much time here," she said. "We're from the community. He started school in elementary in the area, middle school and high school. So to see him come back to the school in such a short period of time, it's all God and we're very thankful for it."

Dozens of people came to celebrate the 20-year-old graduate's recovery. Friends, family and community members released balloons to thank God for a recovery that is happening quicker than they expected.

Channel 2 Action News has been following Christion Abercrombie's recovery since he collapsed while playing for Tennessee State University. 

Abercrombie suffered a head injury during the game against Vanderbilt in September.

Abercrombie has been recovering since his injury at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, but Wednesday wasn't his first visit home. He was able to spend some time with his family over the weekend watching football. 

Abercrombie will graduate from the Shepherd Center on Friday when he is released.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

