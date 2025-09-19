Local

Infant shot at South Fulton apartment complex, police investigating

By WSB Radio News Staff

SOUTH FULTON, GA — Police are investigating after a 1-year-old boy was shot at an apartment complex early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the Gardens at Camp Creek Apartments around 3 a.m. and found the infant suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, according to South Fulton police. The child was taken to Arthur M. Blank Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Spokesperson Tori Cooper confirmed the boy had been struck by a single bullet. She said two people have been detained for questioning as investigators work to determine what happened.

Members of the department’s Criminal Investigations Unit and Crime Scene Investigators remain at the complex, describing the case as an active investigation.

Police have not released details on the boy’s condition, but said they do not believe his injuries are life-threatening.

