Local

Improvements to Fulton County’s embattled jail could be paid for by proposed property tax hike

By WSB Radio News Staff
Fulton County Jail
By WSB Radio News Staff

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Improvement’s to Fulton County’s embattled jail could be paid for by a property tax hike being proposed.

Under the plan, property taxes would increase an average $156 a year for a Fulton County home valued at $400K.

That would amount to $32M next year for consent decree expenses that the county commission approves.

The decree took effect after a DOJ investigation found conditions at the jail were unconstitutional and deplorable.

The proposal also calls for cuts to all department and agency budgets by 1% to fund more staffing at the jail.

Some commissioners raise questions about whether the money’s being spent effectively.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!