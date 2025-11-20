Improvements to Fulton County’s embattled jail could be paid for by proposed property tax hike

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Improvement’s to Fulton County’s embattled jail could be paid for by a property tax hike being proposed.

Under the plan, property taxes would increase an average $156 a year for a Fulton County home valued at $400K.

That would amount to $32M next year for consent decree expenses that the county commission approves.

The decree took effect after a DOJ investigation found conditions at the jail were unconstitutional and deplorable.

The proposal also calls for cuts to all department and agency budgets by 1% to fund more staffing at the jail.

Some commissioners raise questions about whether the money’s being spent effectively.