Imposter nurse arrested in Pennsylvania has ties to Georgia

By WSB Radio News Staff
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA — Authorities in Washington County, Pennsylvania outside Pittsburgh have arrested a woman accused of being an “imposter nurse.”

Investigators allege 39-year old Shannon Womack used 20 aliases and 7-social security numbers to get jobs at numerous locations in western Pennsylvania over the last five years.

Police say she is not a licensed health care provider.

Pennsylvania State Trooper Rocco Gagliardi says the woman was arrested during a routine traffic stop.

Police say the alleged “imposter nurse” worked at health care facilities from Georgia to Connecticut over many years.

Police say they found numerous ID’s in her car during a routine traffic stop.

