DEKALB COUNTY, GA — An immigration judge has granted bond for a well-known Spanish-language journalist arrested while covering a protest in DeKalb County in June.

It means Mario Guevara will be free as the government seeks to deport the native of El Salvador.

He was being held at an ICE detention facility in south Georgia after being transferred there after his arrest.

The charges in DeKalb County were later dropped, although he’s still facing driving related charges in Gwinnett County.