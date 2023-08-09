Imani Roberson’s brother-in-law charged with arson after discovery of burned up car

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have made a second arrest in the disappearance and murder of Imani Roberson.

Roberson disappeared from Rockdale County more than three weeks ago.

At a news conference on Saturday morning, Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett announced they found Roberson’s body and her husband, Donell Anderson, had been arrested and charged with her murder.

The sheriff’s office is now announcing the arrest of Anderson’s brother, Cedarius Glaze, who they say played a “key role” in helping get rid of Roberson’s body. They did not comment on how he helped dispose of the body.

He is being charged with tampering with evidence, concealment of a dead body and arson.

Investigators found Roberson’s car abandoned in south Fulton County, nearly 30 miles from where she disappeared. It had been burned from the inside out. Investigators have not clarified if Glaze’s arson charge is related to the car being burned.

On Friday evening, Rockdale County SWAT teams and Atlanta police surrounded an apartment on Metropolitan Pkwy. and arrested Anderson.

“This is the third child I’ve lost to the state of Georgia,” Roberson’s father said during a news conference on Saturday morning. “I’ve seen all I can see. Three of my babies gone.”

