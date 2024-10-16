‘I’m terrified, I don’t feel safe:’ Georgia woman says man went to her apartment, exposed himself

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are trying to find a man who is accused of targeting a woman at an apartment complex in Cobb County.

In an exclusive interview, the victim told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell she thought the man was going to sexually assault her when he performed a sexual act on himself, in front of her apartment door.

The victim doesn’t want to identify herself due to safety concerns.

“I’m terrified, I don’t feel safe. I think he was probably going to try to rape me,” the woman said. “Why else would you be exposed, approaching my door?”

The incident happened just minutes after the victim returned home from a morning walk with her dog, something she does daily.

“Two minutes of me coming into my apartment. I get a motion sensor letting me know there is motion at my door. I see a guy come into the frame on the camera so then I looked through my peephole and I see that he’s still there. He doesn’t expose his face, but you can see the lower half of his body and he is performing sex acts on himself,”

The direction the man chose to use to get to the victim’s apartment is also concerning to her. She said he entered her hallway from a side of the complex that doesn’t have security cameras that the complex monitors.

“The authorities said he’s probably been up here before scooping out the place and he’s probably more than likely been watching me,” The woman said. “A lot of us walk our dogs at odd hours of the day from 4 a.m. to 9 at night. Just be aware of your surroundings.”

The Smyrna Police Department says it’s desperately trying to find the man. As of Wednesday, they have a partial image of his face, that was taken from the victim’s security camera.