Illegal casino in Gwinnett County shut down, business owner arrested

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department arrested 10 people earlier this week after they were accused of participating in an illegal casino.

On Tuesday, officers searched Sosa’s Billiards on Norcross Tucker Road in unincorporated Norcross after an investigation that initially began last year.

At some point, undercover officers canvassed the area and were able to confirm an illegal gambling operation was taking place.

The owner of the business, Steven Bae Kim of Duluth was arrested and charged with commercial gambling, keeping a place of gambling, and gambling.

While 40-year-old Seth Abernathy of Auburn was arrested and charged with commercial gambling.

Police also arrested eight other unidentified people and charged them with gambling.

Drugs and money were also found as a result of the investigation.

