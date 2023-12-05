“I’ll give them a job.” management frustrated after keys and cars stolen from Cobb County dealership

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One hundred car keys and eight cars were stolen from a used car dealership in Cobb County.

The owner of the dealership says thieves keep coming back for more and wants police to increase their patrols.

Tim Williams, sales manager of CarXoom on South Cobb Drive SE in suburban Marietta says the same thing happened last year.

He said the thieves used a chair to break out an office window, then they trashed the office and broke into a key box.

“In this short week, it happened three times in a row. Back to back to back,” Williams said.

Three offices were ransacked and the thieves stole credit cards, checks, cash, cars, and 100 car keys.

Two cars were stolen the first time.

Williams said they came back another night to take other vehicles.

“This is the truck that they actually used to ramp through the gate to get out with the other vehicles,” Williams said.

In total, eight cars were stolen. “We had a Maserati, a Challenger,” Williams said.

After three police reports, Williams said his team used a tracking device to find most of the cars.

Re-programming the keys and fixing damage to the cars is a huge expense that could ruin bonuses for employees.

“It might come out some bonuses people ain’t gonna like,” Williams said.

In the midst of all the challenges, Williams wants to give the young suspects the gift to a better path in life.

“I’ll give them a job. They can come talk to me and I will give them a job,” Williams said.

Some of the stolen cars were found in Atlanta.

Police arrested one of the suspects.

Williams said he went to court to give that teen some advice.

But he didn’t get the chance to talk to him because the judge denied his bond.

The owner of CarXoom says he will use some of his employees to secure his business overnight.