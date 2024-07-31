Local

If you’re in the market for a laptop, Clark Howard says prices are coming down

By WSBTV.com News Staff

WWDC 2022 in photos The new Apple MacBook Air computer with an M2 processor is displayed, Monday, June 6, 2022, following the keynote presentation of Apple's World Wide Developer Conference on the campus of Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) (Noah Berger/AP)

ATLANTA — There is news for laptop shoppers this year: prices on MacBooks are coming down.

According to Howard, Apple has begun using different chips in its laptops, allowing them to offer MacBooks at significantly reduced prices. “Now it’s possible on sale to get a MacBook Air with the older M1 chip for 600 and something dollars,” said Howard.

This price drop brings MacBooks closer to the cost of typical Windows computers, which can cost from a couple hundred dollars to several thousand depending on the model.

For those considering alternatives, Howard pointed out that a decent base Windows computer can be found for around $250, offering a very capable option for everyday use.

Chromebooks have also seen improvements in their capabilities, though they are no longer as inexpensive as they once were. Their prices now align more closely with lower-end Windows computers.

This shift in pricing and capabilities across different types of laptops makes it an opportune time for consumers to shop for a new device based on their needs and budget.

