‘I see gnats flying everywhere’: Tenants in Buckhead skyrise complain about insects

ATLANTA — “Gnats everywhere.” That’s what residents are reportedly dealing with at the Skyhouse Buckhead apartment complex, right near Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza.

Resident Bryce Folsom told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill that’s what he sees outside his door. He recorded a video of gnats on the ground and a build-up of dead gnats inside a cup.

Neighbors crafted a homemade solution to trap the pests that they say are taking over the complex.

“I don’t think I should be paying rent next month,” Folsom said. “A bunch of people don’t think that they should be paying rent here next month either.”

Folsom said rent is too high to have this level of bug problems.

“I’m paying too much money to be living in here and coming outside my room and seeing gnats all over the place,” he added.

Folsom recorded a video of gnats on the wall: “I’m cooking, I’m cooking in the morning. I see gnats flying everywhere. I’m trying to eat cereal, gnats are all over and stuff.”

Several tenants sent Channel 2 videos to show the magnitude of the problem.

When asked how bad things are, on a scale of one-10, Folsom replied, “It’s an 11.”

Another resident, Arturo Hernandez, added, “I think they’re coming through the vents, those gnats reproduce at rapid rates. It’s unbelievable.”

Hernandez said there’s another problem and that’s garbage piling up at the trash chute: “Someone shot down a big piece of furniture down the chute and now they can’t get it out.”

Skyhouse Management released the following statement:

We apologize to our residents for the inconvenience which was caused when a former tenant clogged the trash chute with a rug and other oversized materials. Our staff and contractors have been working diligently to fix the problem the moment it was discovered and remedy the related issues. This is a highly unusual situation, and we will have it fully resolved this week. The health, safety and well-being of our residents is our top priority.

