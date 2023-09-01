COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A man is behind bars after speeding away from a deputy who pulled him over.

According to a report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, Coweta County deputies were conducting routine patrols when they saw a gray Nissan Rouge approaching them.

A deputy wrote in the report that he could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, so he pulled the car over.

In the bodycam video, the driver, identified as Cameron Gray, began pleading with the deputy to let him go.

‘I just got off work, please;’ Man begs Coweta deputies to not arrest him, leads them on chase

“We smell marijuana coming from your car right now, so here’s what’s going to happen, you’re going to step out of the vehicle,” the deputy said. To which Gray replied, “My wife is pregnant, please.”

The deputy then told Gray that “it doesn’t matter”. Gray responded, “I just got off work, please.”

“It doesn’t matter,” the deputy repeated.

In the video, the deputy told Gray that if he did not comply with his commands, the deputy would break the driver’s side window, drag Gray out and place him under arrest.

After Gray told deputies not to reach into the car, a deputy broke the driver’s side window and attempted to pull Gray out.

“He just punched me in the face,” Gray yells in the video as deputies reach inside to get him.

Gray then speeds away from deputies, who quickly follow him.

According to the report, when Gray drove away, he dragged the two deputies across his car window’s broken glass, leaving cuts on their arms.

After a short pursuit, the report said deputies performed a PIT maneuver on Gay’s vehicle, causing him to crash.

When deputies searched his vehicle, they located a loaded Glock 43, two extra magazines, 26 nine MM rounds, several amounts of clear plastic baggies, a black scale with green leafy residue suspected to be marijuana, a rolled white paper to be burnt marijuana, a black pipe, a black ski mask, and mechanic gloves.

According to the report, the gun found in Gray’s car was reported stolen out of Atlanta.

Gray was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer.

©2023 Cox Media Group