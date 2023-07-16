‘I heard a POW:” Neighbor witnesses suspect shooting, killing victim in Henry County mass shooting

HAMPTON, Ga. — Frankie Worth recalls the moment, he saw his neighbor get shot, right in front of his home.

“Just as I was about to open up the window, I heard POW. When I opened up the window, I seen his arm was up and he’s coming back down,” Worth said.

He lives on Dogwood Ridge Drive in the Dogwood Lakes subdivision in Hampton.

“He checked again. He realized the shot was good. He took the weapon, he checked it for a minute. He put it back in his holster. He looked around for a minute,” Worth said. “I was kind of confused, why ain’t my neighbor stepped on the gas. He didn’t step on the gas because he been hit.”

He said the shooter, now identified as Andre Longmore, slowly walked away and out of the subdivision. Investigators confirmed the suspect is 40-year old Longmore.

Police said he shot and killed four people inside the subdivision around 10:45 Saturday morning.

Henry County Sheriff Deputies said after the shooting, Longmore drove away in a Black GMC Acadia.

“The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is now in possession of 4 murder warrants for Mr. Andre Longmore,” said Sheriff Reginald Scandrett. “I’m going to say this to you directly Mr. Longmore, wherever you are, we will hunt you down in any hole that you may be residing in and bring you to custody period.”

Several people saw Longmore near the library nearby. One witness described that scary moment with Channel 2′s Justin Carter.

Police even used traffic signal signs on I-75, describing the car they believe Longmore was still in.

Meanwhile, for neighbors in Hampton, this situation has them on edge.

