‘I had to go:’ Douglas utility worker caught urinating in homeowner’s front yard

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A homeowner wants a Douglas County utility worker fired for urinating in his front yard. The worker’s company is now investigating the incident.

DeCarlos Petty said he was upset for several reasons, including because it’s an area where his children often play.

Petty says a crew from the Douglas County Sewer and Water Authority was at his home on Monday to relieve pressure from a fire hydrant.

“He was relieving his own pressure,” Petty said.

The father said the worker saw him looking and then turned into his truck and finished his business into a water bottle, which he then poured into the yard.

Petty recorded his confrontation with the worker.

“My kids play football and sports out here,” he can be heard saying.

“Man, I’m sorry. That’s all I can say. I had to go,” the unidentified worker replies.

The worker goes on to say he has medical issues.

Petty said that he wants all three workers who were at his home fired.

He says his wife saw the man relieving himself and there are several women who live close by who could have witnessed it. It bothered him that the worker didn’t seem bothered by his actions.

“If he’s that comfortable to do that out here in the broad daylight, he’s definitely done that before,” he said.

The Water and Sewer Authority confirmed they are investigating the incident and any discipline or re-training will be done in accordance with personnel policies.

WSB-TV’s Tom Jones contributed to this story.