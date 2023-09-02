‘I forgive you:’ Wife of Atlanta actor gunned down in road rage shooting has message for his killer

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A rising Atlanta actor and model was shot during what police call a road rage incident last week. Days later, he died from his injuries.

Police have now confirmed that one person is in custody for Jovan Cook’s death. That person has not been identified.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill was with Jovan Cook’s family on Friday as they held a prayer vigil.

“It’s been rough. It’s been tough,” said his wife, Nicole Paahana Cook. “It’s been a heavy transition for us.”

Cook said her 37-year-old husband and father of her kids was shot in the head at the intersection of Godby Road and West Fayetteville Road. He died a few days later.

Police said the shooter shot him because of road rage. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

“My husband couldn’t even defend himself. He didn’t even see it coming his way,” said Nicole Cook.

Friday, Javon Cook’s family met for a prayer vigil. A sea of balloons in his favorite colors, red and black, covered Flat Shoals Park in Riverdale.

Nicole Cook said her husband was a righteous, devoted and loving man. That’s why she’s trying to show compassion for the person who did this.

“I forgive you. I pray that you find truth. You took something away that I can never get back,” she said.