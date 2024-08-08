‘I don’t wanna be here:’ Ga. teens arrested after driving stolen truck on high school football field

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A pair of teenagers are facing serious charges after stealing a truck and damaging a high school football field before nearly hitting a police officer.

Gwinnett police say they got reports on Tuesday of a Ram 1500 pickup truck stolen from a Lawrenceville home.

The teens drove the stolen truck onto the football field at Mill Creek High School and damaged it, according to police.

Later on, the truck was spotted behind a Walmart in Buford. Officers tried boxing the truck in, but the teens drove off and nearly hit one of the officers.

They chased the truck for a short while before crashing into another car on Hamilton Mill Road. Officers kept chasing the teens when they hopped out of the car and ran.

The driver, a 16-year-old girl, was Tased and arrested.

Body camera video shared with Channel 2 Action News by Gwinnett County police show officers chasing and Tasing her.

“I didn’t want to do this,” she can be heard saying in the video. “I don’t wanna be here.”

The officers kept chasing the other teen, 17-year-old Robert Krause of Lawrenceville, until he stopped running and put his hands up. Video from the police’s helicopter shows Krause being taken into custody.

Krause was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail and the 16-year-old driver was taken to a youth detention center. Their charges include aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing, theft by taking motor vehicle and other traffic charges.