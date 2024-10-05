‘I can’t go a week without mail’; Sandy Springs neighbors frustrated by mail delays

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Residents of a Sandy Springs neighborhood are demanding answers after they spent a week without getting their mail.

Steven Lavine lives along Wickley Way, just off Spalding Drive, where he says the mail did not come for any of his neighbors on Sept. 25, a Wednesday.

“Thursday no mail, Friday no mail, Saturday no mail,” he said.

This past Wednesday, after one week of no mail, he drove to the Sandy Springs post office on Hightower Trail to get an explanation.

He spoke with one employee.

“They’re understaffed,” Lavine said. “That’s the only thing he could say to me.”

After he filed his complaint, the mail came Wednesday. It again did not come Thursday, but it was delivered Friday.

Sherry Silverman, who lives across the street, said even if the post office is understaffed, waiting a week for mail is unacceptable.

“To me, that seems like an excuse because what can you say when they say we’re short staffed?” she said “There is no accountability. There’s just not accountability.”

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims went to the post office on Hightower Trail, but nobody could speak on camera. One employee told him she was unaware of any staffing issues. Mims also spoke on the phone with Tiffany Rowland, a regional spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service.

She said Friday afternoon that she was working to get information about what happened, but did not have an immediate statement.

Even in this age of email and paying bills online, the residents of Wickley Way say traditional mail service is still vital. “When there’s so many agencies, departments, companies, that you have to reply by mail, what are you going to do?” she said. “You can’t trust the mail.”

Lavine called the offices of Governor Brian Kemp and Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, but he had not heard back Friday. He has a message for the postal service.

“Get your act together,” he said. “I do not know if you need to hire more employees if you need more federal funds to run this operation. But something needs to be done. I cannot go a week without mail.”