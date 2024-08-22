‘I can’t go to prison:’ Video shows takedown of man charged with kidnapping Roswell 4-year-old, mom

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is providing more insight into the arrest of a man accused of kidnapping a four-year-old boy and his mother.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation initiated a Levi’s Call at the request of the Roswell Police Department, regarding Ashley Vick and her 4-year-old son.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday, both had both been found safe.

The suspect, Brian Betenia who is believed to be Vick’s partner, led Forsyth County deputies on a chase.

Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman shared on Facebook how deputies found Betenia’s vehicle and rescued the victims.

Dashcam and body camera video shows Betenia leading deputies on a chase before hopping out of his vehicle and hitting the side of a deputy’s patrol car.

As deputies tried to arrest Betenia he continuously said, “I can’t go to prison.”

After a few minutes, Betenia was arrested and booked into the Forsyth County Jail.

Roswell police say Bentenia is being charged with two counts of kidnapping and two counts of possession of child sexual abuse material. Those charges are in addition to 12 more counts of possession of child sexual abuse material he received after being arrested last month.

Bentenia is facing the following charges in Forsyth County including felony fleeing, reckless driving, DUI, DUI child endangerment, Pedestrian Under the Influence, obstruction, open container, tire requirements, improper lane change, speeding and reckless conduct.