I-85 reopens after propane truck crash injures at least 3 people during morning rush

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Lanes of Interstate 85 northbound have reopened in DeKalb County after a crash involving a propane truck.

We first reported the crash near the Pleasantdale Road exit and Interstate 285 around 5:50 a.m.

DeKalb County Fire Capt. Jaeson Daniels confirmed the crash involved a truck carrying propane gas. Daniels said HAZMAT crews are on the scene to control the leak.

At least three patients reported injuries, according to Daniels. Their conditions are unknown.

Shields says drivers can use Buford Highway or Peachtree Industrial Blvd as an alternate route.





