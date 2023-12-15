Local

I-85 NB lanes reopening after serious crash, delays remain

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are slowly reopening lanes of Interstate 85 after a serious crash shut them down for hours.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields first reported on the crash near Shallowford Road early Friday morning.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and spotted at least two or three vehicles involved in the crash.

It’s unclear how many people were injured.

Around 10 a.m. Friday, Triple Team Traffic reported that Georgia Department of Transportation HERO units were opening lanes back up.

Triple Team Traffic says it will take some time for delays to shake out and drivers can still use the access road or Buford Hwy.

