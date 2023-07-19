I-85 chase, with driver topping speeds of 120 mph, ends with 2 children ejected from SUV

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Over the weekend, officers with the Georgia State Patrol say a chase on Interstate 85 ended with a crash that ejected two children from a SUV.

Niesha Jackson is accused of leading a Coweta County deputy and GSP troopers on a high-speed chase Sunday.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy spotted a white Kia Sportage going 105 mph on I-85 and tried to pull the driver over.

That’s when the driver, who was later identified as Jackson, took off in a “reckless manner” and topped speeds of 120 mph. The deputy says Jackson was going between lanes and passing other drivers.

State troopers soon took over the chase and performed a PIT maneuver near mile marker 53. Jackson’s SUV then went off the shoulder and hit an embankment and trees, according to troopers.

The impact caused the SUV to overturn and ejected a 6-year-old and 10-year-old girl, who was airlifted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.

According to the report, three other children were also inside the SUV and none of them were in child safety seats. GSP says they had minor injuries and were taken by ambulance to the children’s hospital.

Our partners at Channel 2 Action News have since reached out to officials for an update on the ejected children’s conditions.

Jackson faces charges of fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, speeding, serious injury by vehicle, improper turn, no proof of insurance and not wearing a seatbelt, according to Coweta County jail records.

