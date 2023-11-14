Local

I-75 SB reopens after 10-vehicle crash shut down interstate for several hours

RED ALERT: I-75 SB shut down after Cobb crash involving multiple cars, flipped tractor trailer All lanes of Interstate 75 southbound are shut down after a crash involving multiple cars and tractor-trailers. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes of Interstate 75 southbound are now back open after a crash involving multiple cars and tractor-trailers shut it down for several hours Tuesday.

Triple Team Traffic said that lanes along I-75 SB started reopening around 5:15 p.m. following the crash that involved three tractor-trailers and seven other passenger vehicles.

The Georgia State Patrol says that “it was determined that one of the drivers involved conducted an improper lane change,” causing the crash.

Three people were taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is still quite a backup from the wreck. Triple Team Traffic says the best alternate route is Cobb Parkway/Highway 41 to Interstate 285.

