I-20 Westbound reopening at Downtown Connector after crash shut down lanes for hours

ATLANTA — If you heading through downtown Atlanta for Tuesday’s commute, give yourself extra time this morning.

Interstate 20 is slowly reopening near the downtown connector after a crash shut it down for hours.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene where you could see delays backing up for several miles on I-20 and also on Intestate 75/85 heading into town.

Drivers should use Memorial Drive, MLK Jr. Drive or Hollowell Parkway as alternates.

The lanes started to open back up just after 7:15 a.m. There is no word on what caused the accident.

