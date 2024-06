DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The eastbound lanes of I-20 have been reopened as of 5:30 a.m.

Traffic was shut down overnight after a major crash in the area.

The crash happened on I-20 eastbound just past the Wesley Chapel Road exit, leaving all lanes blocked.

Georgia Department of Transportation reported that the crash happened just before 2 a.m.

There is no word on what led up to the crash or if anyone was hurt.