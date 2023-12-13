Local

I-20 back open after being shut down for hours due to tractor-trailer fire

Tractor-Trailer on fire on I-20

ATLANTA — A tractor-trailer fire has shut down Interstate 20 westbound at Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

The interstate closed down just before 6 p.m.

Video from Georgia Department of Transportation cameras shows the tractor-trailer engulfed in flames.

According to Triple Team Traffic, all lanes of I-20 westbound were back open as of 10 p.m. and the scene has been cleared.

There is no word on injuries or what caused the fire.

