Husband of Georgia mother who vanished charged with her murder, arrested during SWAT situation

ATLANTA — Authorities have arrested a man whose wife vanished nearly three weeks ago and charged him with her murder.

During a news conference Saturday morning, Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett confirmed that Donell Anderson, the husband of Imani Roberson, had been arrested in connection to her disappearance and death.

Levett also said one more arrest will be made, but did not identify the suspect. He added that more arrests than that could be made as they determine if others were involved in Roberson’s murder.

Authorities confirmed that during their investigation, they found Roberson’s blood in her home and other places they would not disclose.

Roberson was last seen on July 16 along Plantation Blvd. in Conyers in her white Mazda SUV.

Investigators later found her car abandoned in south Fulton County, nearly 30 miles from where she disappeared. It had been burned from the inside out.

Roberson’s body was found on Friday morning but authorities did not specify where.

On Friday evening, Rockdale County SWAT teams and Atlanta police surrounded an apartment on Metropolitan Pkwy. and arrested Anderson.

“This is the third child I’ve lost to the state of Georgia,” Roberson’s father said during a news conference on Saturday morning. “I’ve seen all I can see. Three of my babies gone.”

Roberson was the mother of a 1-month-old baby, a 3-year-old, a 9-year-old and an 11-year-old. She left to take the infant and the 3-year-old home. It’s unclear if she ever made it there. Her mother reported her missing several days later after not hearing from her daughter.

“Our family is devastated. Being here today is extremely difficult,” her mother said during the news conference.

Anderson was charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

