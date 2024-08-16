Hurting Atlanta community seeks justice, courage after shooting injured 5 at Mechanicsville Day

ATLANTA — Families of five gunshot victims and community activists call for swifter justice after a mass shooting in Atlanta’s Mechanicsville neighborhood.

The gunfire erupted inexplicably on Saturday, Aug. 10, just hours into a family-friendly neighborhood reunion in which people were cooking out, playing games, and enjoying the summer weather at Rosa L. Burney Park on Windsor Street.

Three teens and two women were shot. Nearly a week later, no one has been arrested as the investigation continues.

Among the victims still recovering are a 17-year-old girl who was shot in the back, and a 29-year-old phlebotomist who was shot in the head. Tabatha Colzie says her daughter “was the sweetest person you could ever meet,” and was in the process of having a home built. Now, she says, her daughter, though in ICU at Grady Memorial Hospital, may not survive.

“I’m torn, I’m hurt, I’m angry, and I’m upset,” Colzie said Friday.

Mawuli Davis, who volunteers with the community through an organization called Black Men Lab, says Colzie felt uneasy when she saw a certain group of young people, and tried to raise an alarm.

“This mother went to security as well as APD and said, ‘There are a group of young men who have book bags and guns.’ Some of the guns were visible. She communicated that to at least three APD officers before the shooting,” says Davis.

Community activist Derrick Boazman is calling for police, elected officials, and the neighborhood itself to make the area safer. He says courage is needed, and urges residents not to cede their streets to those who would do them harm.

“Either turn yourself in, or you’ve got 24 hours. We’re coming to get you,” says Boazman. “Because I know this community. There’s no way in the world we don’t know who’s responsible for this.”

Activists and community members said they will return to Mechanicsville and hold a demonstration next Saturday.

Atlanta Police gave WSB a lengthy statement empathizing with the victims and their families. It reads: