Hurricane Milton: More than 3 million people across Florida without power

Transformer blows in Florida during Hurricane Milton

FLORIDA — More than 3,000,000 Floridians are currently without power as Hurricane Milton pushes through the state of Florida and into the Atlantic Ocean.

Floridians living in affected areas and surveyors have found heavy flooding and major damage across the state.

Millions of people are electricity on Thursday morning, according to utility tracker FlightOutage.us. Its data shows that 3,068,902 people are without power across Florida as of 4:25 a.m.

Many of those are likely the people who evacuated the area to get away from the storm.

The data also shows that nearly 35,000 people across Georgia don’t have power either.

PowerOutage.us tracks outage reports from major power companies, as well as local electric companies.

