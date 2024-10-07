Local

Hurricane Milton: GEMA encourages Florida evacuees to head further north in Atlanta, Macon metros

ATLANTA — With Hurricane Milton barreling toward the state, Florida officials have issued evacuation orders for millions of residents.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says Milton is currently a Category 5 storm. He says people on Florida’s west coast should be completing preparations and following any evacuation orders.

Many Florida evacuees typically turn toward south Georgia for shelter. However, much of the region is still recovering from Hurricane Helene, particularly in the Valdosta area just north of Florida-Georgia border. Thousands remain without power in the area.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency is encouraging evacuees to travel further north into Albany, Columbus, Macon and Atlanta areas.

“Please call ahead as resources in South Georgia are limited,” GEMA wrote in a statement.

Channel 2′s sister station WFTV reports the evacuation orders go into effect on Monday afternoon.

Gov. Ron DeSantis also announced that toll road fees on the West Coast and in western Central Florida have been suspended.

