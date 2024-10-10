Hurricane Milton: Building holding Florida sheriff’s office patrol cars mangled by tornado

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A massive building outside of a Florida sheriff’s office isn’t much more than a bunch of twisted metal after they say a tornado passed through on Wednesday.

St. Lucie County, Fla. Sheriff Keith Pearson posted a video of himself on social media as storms pounded the area to warn residents not to underestimate Hurricane Milton.

He says a tornado touched down near the sheriff’s office and destroyed a 10,000-square-foot metal building that housed the sheriff’s office’s patrol cars.

When Pearson steps aside in the video, the camera pans to show the metal building mangled in the background.

He says that no one was inside the building at the time and no one was hurt.

It’s unclear if the patrol cars inside were damaged as well.

Pearson also told ABC News that a suspected tornado in St. Lucie County caused “multiple fatalities” at a retirement community.