Hurricane Idalia: How you can help those in need

ATLANTA — Thousands across south Georgia and Florida are focusing on recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Idalia.

Here are some ways that you can donate to help those impacted by the storm:

Hurricane Idalia officially made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday morning on Florida’s Big Bend coast before bringing damaging winds and heavy rain to south Georgia.

Idalia was downgraded to a tropical storm Wednesday evening as the storm continued to lash the coast in the Savannah area.

Valdosta officials said there has been “vast” damage there and shared pictures of emergency crews conducting water rescues on Wednesday. The storm also dumped heavy rain on coastal Georgia.

The scope of the disaster was coming into sharper focus Friday.

Around 120,000 homes and businesses in both Florida and Georgia remained without power Friday, according to PowerOutage.us.

The Associated Press reports that included “almost all 28,000 customers of the Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative, which provides power to four inland Florida counties through 4,100 miles (6,600 kilometers) of lines — or enough to stretch to northern Alaska.”

The AP’s Rebecca Blackwell and Laura Bargfeld add, “The co-op warned its customers to prepare to be without power for two weeks. It lost most of its big power lines that bring electricity into its territory, along with a lot of the grid that gets it into homes.”

Some 300 line employees worked to get the power back on, and “generators were being set up to help a few restaurants and other businesses operate,” Blackwell and Bargfeld write.

Read more here.

