Local

Hurricane Helene: President Biden to survey damage in Georgia this week

Biden President Joe Biden speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, as he heads to North and South Carolina to survey damage from Hurricane Helene. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (Susan Walsh/AP)

ATLANTA — On Wednesday, President Joe Biden is surveying the damage left behind by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina and South Carolina.

The White House has just confirmed that after the president finishes there, he will survey damage in Georgia and Florida on Thursday.

“I can announce that tomorrow, the President will visit impacted communities in Florida and Georgia,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told the media on Wednesday afternoon.

There are no specific details on his visit.

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Augusta, one of Georgia’s hardest-hit communities, to survey damage on Wednesday.

Former President Donald Trump paid a visit to Valdosta in south Georgia on Monday.

At least 25 Georgians lost their lives as a result of Hurricane Helene’s effects on the state.

Metro Atlanta and other parts of north Georgia experienced unprecedented flooding. WSB Meteorologist Christina Edwards says the City of Atlanta alone saw more than 25 billion gallons of rainfall between Wednesday and Friday last week.

At one point, more than 1,000,000 people were without power. That number is still in the hundreds of thousands nearly a week later.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!