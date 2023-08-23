Hundreds of striking local actors, writers, labor unions continue fight for pay increases

ATLANTA — Tuesday night, hundreds of striking Atlanta actors and writers were joined by other labor unions as their fight for pay increases continue.

They are trying to support each other while the work has stopped but their bills keep coming in.

“We have solidarity we will win because of it,” said Eric Goins.

It’s day 112 for the writers union strike and the actors union has been off the job for nearly 40 days fighting for higher pay and protection from Artificial Intelligence.

But as the days tick on, they’re feeling the pinch.

“I just talked to one of my friends who took a job at Home Depot. I’m proud of him, I know people that are doing Door Dash,” said Tom Williams, stunt double.

“I’ve been able to work at the bank part-time,” said actor Josue Chereles.

Actress Carol McKenith now turns to and is leaning on her photography and design work to pay the bills.

“I know its going to end I know its for the better there are times, it does like I said get challenging,” she said.

A return to work could be weeks, if not months away.

The Writers Guild of America is meeting once again this week with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers but both sides remain far apart on key issues.

SAG-AFTRA represents tens of thousands of actors- not even at the table with the other side.

But with not just writers and actors, but all unions rallying to show their support, they continue their fight.

“We deserve respect we deserve that type of treatment because we do work our butts off and put in time and hours to do this,” said Zamani Wilder.

