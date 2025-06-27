Atlanta police, hundreds of kids enjoy 6th annual ‘At Promise Field Day’

ATLANTA, Ga. — More than 700 kids from across the metro Atlanta area participated in the annual “At Promise Field Day” on Friday.

The kids participated in games, and fun activities throughout the day at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

According to Erica Collins with the Atlanta Police Foundation, the purpose is to build relationships with the people in the communities they serve.

“When you think about the young people today, sometimes coming from some of their backgrounds and areas they are from, they may look at law enforcement as maybe not as friendly,” Collins said.

Atlanta police say they are always honored to be amongst the youth of our city.

Collins adds many participants pursue future careers in law enforcement.