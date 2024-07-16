‘Humiliated:’ Hall of Famer Terrell Davis says he was handcuffed, removed from United flight

DENVER, Colo. — Former University of Georgia running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis revealed Monday that he was handcuffed and removed from a United Airlines flight.

He said it happened in front of his wife and three children. The flight attendant has been removed from duty as the airline reviews the incident.

“I was - and remain - humiliated, embarrassed, powerless, and angry,” Davis wrote in an Instagram post.

Davis said he and his family were traveling Saturday from Denver to Orange County when one of his son asked for a cup of ice. When his son wasn’t answered, Davis said he tapped a flight attendant’s arm to ask again for the ice.

“His response and the events that followed should stun all of us,” Davis wrote.

The Super Bowl XXXII MVP said the flight attendant shouted “don’t hit me” and went to the front of the plane. They didn’t interact for the rest of the flight.

When they landed, Davis said FBI agents and local police boarded, handcuffed him in front of his family and removed him from the plane. Davis said he was questioned about what happened.

The FBI agents determined the flight attendant was “inaccurate in his accusations.” In a statement to ABC News, United Airlines said they reached out to Davis’ team.

“This is clearly not the kind of travel experience we strive to provide,” the statement read.

Davis meanwhile said he is now having the tough conversation with his children about what happened.

“I refuse to stand by without speaking out on this disgusting display of injustice and deplorable treatment by United Airlines.”

Davis played for the University of Georgia from 1992 to 1994 before the Denver Broncos drafted him in 1995.

Davis won the NFL Most Valuable Player Award in 1998 and led the Broncos to back-to-back Super Bowls in 1998 and 1999. The Pro Football Hall of Fame inducted him in 2017.







