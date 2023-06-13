Human Rights Subcommittee Chairman Sen. Ossoff to examine AI implications on human rights

WASHINGTON — This Tuesday, June 13, at 2:30 p.m. ET, U.S. Senate Human Rights Subcommittee Chairman Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) and Ranking Member Marsha Blackburn will hold a hearing on the implications of artificial intelligence on human rights.

The Human Rights Subcommittee hearing will feature expert witness testimony on the impacts of revolutionary artificial intelligence technology on human rights.

Sen. Ossoff released a video trailer previewing the hearing with an AI-generated voice impersonating himself.

“What does AI mean for freedom, safety, opportunity? What are the existential risks? The implications for daily life? How must our laws adapt? The Congress must properly understand this revolutionary technology. Next week, Senator Blackburn and I will advance the Senate’s study of machine learning and AI,” Chairman Ossoff said earlier.

“Across the globe, authoritarian regimes are working to aggressively suppress basic human rights and freedoms. We have already seen the sophisticated tools being implemented by the Chinese Communist Party to target and surveil the Uyghurs, Tibetans, and Hong Kongers. The rapid advancement of AI could be utilized to further the oppressive agendas of totalitarian governments. The United States needs to continue to serve as a leader in protecting human rights as we enter the AI era,” Senator Blackburn said.

The Subcommittee will hear testimony from:

Jennifer DeStafano, a mother who was the victim of an AI deepfake kidnapping and extortion scam

Professor Aleksander Madry, Cadence Design Systems Professor of Computing at MIT, Director of the MIT Center for Deployable Machine Learning, and a Co-Lead of the MIT AI Policy Forum

Alexandra Reeve Givens, CEO of the Center for Democracy & Technology

Geoffrey Cain, Senior Fellow at the Foundation for American Innovation and Author of The Perfect Police State

The hearing will be livestreamed online here.

Please find more information below:

